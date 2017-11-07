It is important that all Bahamian Children know how to swim. So an organization called Let’s Swim Bahamas plans to teach Bahamians how to swim. Ending their competitive swim training, Coaches Andy and Nancy Knowles launched Let’s Swim Bahamas at The University of The Bahamas (UB) yesterday.

Former competitive swimmer, Olympian and now former competitive swim coach Andy Knowles has taken part in the competitive world of swimming for 50 years and now he is ready to use his talent in other ways.

Speaking with The Bahama Journal, Mr. Knowles said, “God gives you grace for your seasons in life and I’ve done the competitive stuff for 50 years and it was becoming more of a burden after going to one thousand swim meets, going to the Olympics seven times.”

Although witnessing the works with kids he has trained over the years and having the ability to see their growth as a competitive swimmer, many competing in Carifta and the Olympics, Mr. Knowles stated that he and his wife realized their true passion was teaching kids how to swim.

“When we started Let’s Swim Bahamas, we just realized our passion was switching so much to this. It brings us a lot of satisfaction, a lot of joy just working with the kids and teaching them to swim.”

Andy and Nancy Knowles first witnessed the Let’s Swim Program in Australia and instantly, it sparked inspiration for the married couple to start a similar program in The Bahamas.

“When we saw the whole thing work so well in Australia, we thought to ourselves, we can really do that here at home.” Mr. Knowles said.