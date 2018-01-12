Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Progressive Liberal Party Chairman, Fred Mitchell says a U.S. Government travel advisory on the Bahamas is counter productive.

“We note the latest travel advisory issued by the US Government to its citizens travelling to The Bahamas.

“We thought that the FNM promised that all these advisories would stop once they became the government. Alas, just as in the case of the three murders in one week in Freeport, FNM policies on crime have not made a bit of difference. By many measures it is worse,” Mr. Mitchell said.

In a press statement the Senator said, “of course, the advisories are a double-edged sword in that they do not often adequately tell the true story and are often counter productive.

“But unlike the FNM, the PLP takes no joy or pride in telling both the Prime Minister and his National Security Minister ” we told you so”. The U. S. does what it feels is best for its citizens”, he said.

Mr. Mitchell, offered his party’s help, but advised that it would only come if the Free National Movement ends it’s blame game and pointing fingers.

“It is now your job to do what is best for Bahamians. The PLP can help, but not if the FNM continues with the blame game and victor’s justice.

“A weak Ministry of Foreign Affairs also does not help, increasingly manned by political operatives instead of professionally qualified staff.

“The government needs to get to work and produce the results they smugly boasted about prior to 10th May. Bahamians are watching and taking note with each passing day,” Mr. Mitchell said.

On January, 10 the United States advised its citizens of the woes of traveling to the Bahamas cautioning them to stay away from the “over the hill” area and avoid jet ski rentals.