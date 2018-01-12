Two male juveniles were arraigned before Magistrate’s Court in Grand Bahama on murder charges.

The two males, both residents of Freeport, were charged before Magistrate Renkin Johnson.

The 15-year-old was arraigned on a murder that occurred on January 4th, 2018, that left a young man dead outside a night club on West Mall Drive.

The 16-year-old was arraigned on the murder of Joel Augustine that occurred on New Year’s day.

They both were also arraigned on Possession of Firearm and Ammunition charges.

The teens will appear before the Juvenile Panel for all charges on January 25th, 2018 and were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in New Providence.

Police in Grand Bahama also seeking the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Cordero Smith of Halifax Street, Stapledon Gardens, New Providence and 42 Hearn Lane, Freeport, Grand Bahama.

He is described as standing at 5’10”, weighing 150 lbs., with dark brown complexion and slim built.

The suspect is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Police asking the public if you have any information on the whereabouts of Smith, to contact the Central Detective Unit in Freeport, Grand Bahama at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.