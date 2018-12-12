Categorized | National News

Two Outstanding Bahamians Lauded

Posted on 12 December 2018.

The widow of the late Sir Clement Maynard, Zoe ‘Lady’ Maynard  was  lauded  yesterday  as a matriarch and  a pillar of strength who worked tirelessly in public life. This came  from the opposition leader, Philip Davis  in the wake of Lady Maynard’s death Monday morning.  She was 92.

“A supporter of the progressive movement, the party thanks her for her selflessness in her support role in sharing Sir. Clem  with us, appreciative of the inherit associated challenges and the roll public life plays on family life,” he said.  

Mr. Davis also expressed condolences to the family of Rev. Ed Allen, founding Pastor of Abundant Life Church, whose passing he says marks the end of an era.

“Our party always appreciated his strong biblical teachings and principles. He gave sound advice and counsel. 

“He was a good example of going through the storms of life with dignity and grace.

“He was a trusted confidante and family relation of former PLP leader Perry Christie. The Bahamas is better off  for his living amongst us,” he said.  

A mass of resurrection celebrating Lady Maynard’s life will be held at St. Matthew’s Anglican Church  today  at 3:00pm. 

In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Abilities  Inability  and the Bahamas Humane Society.

