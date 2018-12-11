Categorized | National News

Nurses Promised Strike Certificate Soon

Nearly a week after  hundreds of nurses voted in a strike poll, The Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) has yet to secure the certification needed to push ahead with strike action.

Director of Labour, John Pinder  confirmed that much to the Journal, noting that this was due to a typographical error on his  office’s part, but it  is being cleared up.

He said nurses should have the certificate in hand by Tuesday,  once the Minister responsible, Dion Foulkes, has signed off.

Since day one, nurses have pushed against a new shift system, going as far as to threaten strike action.

The new shift was set to take effect yesterday.

However, Public Hospital’s Authority (PHA) officials have deferred that date. 

The Nurses voted in their majority to strike on two occasions. In the first strike vote, the Ministry of Labour also did not issue a certificate due to a technicality.

