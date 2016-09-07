As the country continues its fight against Zika, health officials recorded another two cases yesterday.

These latest cases bring the count now to ten.

Chief Medical Officer Glen Beneby confirmed with The Bahama Journal yesterday afternoon that two Bahamian females tested positive in the United States, after which the results were transferred to Bahamian health officials.

Recent reports indicate that there were 83 suspected Zika cases.

According to the CMO, 50 of that number have since tested negative, while the results of the remaining 33 are pending.

On Monday the Ministry of Health (MOH) in conjunction with the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) conducted a forum to address questions and concerns pertaining to this disease.

The virus is mainly transmitted through the bite of the Aedes Agypti mosquito, and from a pregnant mother to her unborn child.

It has been noted more recently that the disease is also transmitted through sexual intercourse.

Dr. Beneby said health officials are continuing to urge residents to take increased precautions in this regard, and are admonishing the public to get involved in the fight against the disease.

The Ministry of Health and the Department of Environmental Health Services (DEHS) have said they are aggressively working to ensure the Bahamians are protected from the disease as much as possible.

In a direct effort, DEHS has put in place a public assistance programme to help in getting rid of all water holding containers where mosquitoes breed.

Additionally, the department is working in partnership with its stakeholders and implementing educational and treatment applications.

Just this week DEHS has released a schedule of major fogging exercises which are being conducted throughout New Providence for the month of September.