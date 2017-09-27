Two young men spent their first night at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services last night after being arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court on separate murder charges yesterday.

Appearing before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, 25-year-old Kyle Farrington was charged with intentionally causing the death of Fredric Ramsey.

It is alleged that Farrington, while being concerned with another, Shaquille Austin, intentionally caused the death of Ramsey who was killed on September 7, 2017.

In the second arraignment, 23-year-old Lethario Davis, stood accused of the 2015 murder of Alfred Delancey, AKA Donkey, who was shot and killed while attending a party in Fox Hill.

It is alleged that on Sunday, July 27, 2015, Delancey, was approached and shot several times while at a party at on Edgecombe Terrace.

Delancey received multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Both men were not required to enter a plea and was subsequently remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The accused are scheduled to return to court on November 9, to be serviced with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI).