After being delayed for almost a month, students and staff of Stephen Dillet Primary will finally be returning to their school.

Acting Minister of Education Dion Foulkes confirmed that the school will open Monday, October 2.

Foulkes said teachers are to report to school on Friday to make their preparations.

The school was scheduled to open September 11, but renovations delayed the opening.

Foulkes said the school is 100 percent completed with only minor work and clean up being done now.

“All major work is completed. We had a technical team along with myself visit the school on Monday and we’re very pleased with the progress being made,” Foulkes said.

He added that the prime minister is expected to do a follow up visit in the latter part of the week.

The students are currently using three satellite campuses in the interim.

Foulkes, who is acting on Minister of Education Jeffery Lloyd’s behalf, said he cannot speak to the details concerning the students expected to come from Dominica.

He did confirm that it was a topic in their Cabinet meeting yesterday and said the appropriate minster will make an announcement with respect to that as time progresses.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis made the announcement on Sunday that Dominican students will be accepted into the Bahamas’ school system.

Press secretary Anthony Newbold said the prime minister will make a comprehensive statement in the House of Assembly today on that offer to Dominica.