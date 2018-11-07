Police have reportedÂ two major drug seizures in the capital.Â The first occurredÂ after 11:00 Monday night.

According to reports, a team of Drug Enforcement Unit officers, police marine support officers along with DEA officialsÂ intercepted a 21ft vessel a quarter mile south of New Providence.

The occupants ran the vessel on a sand bank, swam to land and from there, escaped.

A search of the vessel revealed 60 bags of suspected marijuana.

The estimated street value has been pegged at $1.8 million.

After 1:00 yesterday morning a 15ft grey and white skiff was intercepted 15 miles south of the capital.

Two men were on board.

Upon spotting the officers, the men threw two crocus bags into the water.

Police said the marijuana weighed 90 pounds, a value of $90,000.

The accused are expected to appear in court later this week.

Meantime, police over in Grand Bahama need your assistance locating 30-year-old, Dasha Larissa Flowers of Freeport, Grand Bahama.Â

She is wanted by the central detective unit for allegedÂ fraud.Â

Flowers is described as medium built with brown complexion.Â

Police are asking anyone with any information on Flowers whereabouts, to contact the central detective unit in Freeport, Grand Bahama at telephone number 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919 or call the nearest police station.