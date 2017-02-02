Grand Bahama police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of two males yesterday.

The particulars are that sometime around 1:00 a.m. yesterday police were called to the Logwood Road Area, where they discovered the body of two males with gunshot wounds.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were called to the scene shortly thereafter.

Medical officials were able to pronounce one of the men dead on scene.

The other male, however, was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

While police are actively investigating this matter and asking for the public’s assistance, a male resident of Grand Bahama is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The country’s murder count according to The Bahama Journal’s records now stands at 17.

In New Providence, police are appealing for the public in a shooting incident that has left a male detained in hospital.

“Preliminary reports are that shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday 31st January 2017, a man was sitting in a vehicle on Scott Street and Hospital Lane, when the occupants of a silver vehicle pulled up and shot him before speeding off,” police said.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.