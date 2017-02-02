The Court of Appeal has affirmed a Magistrateâ€™s Court conviction and sentence of attorney John Bostwick.

Bostwick was convicted last year connection of ammunition found in his bag at the Grand Bahama International Airport and was fined $15,000.

The incident, which occurred on May 17, 2014, forced Bostwick to resign as an Opposition senator.

During his trial, Bostwick maintained his innocence stating that persons had put 10 bullets in his backpack while he left it unattended.

Bostwick abandoned his appeal before the Court of Appeal and therefore the appellate justices affirmed the decision of the lower court.

Under the rules of the Bahamas Bar Association, Bostwick is liable to be disbarred as an attorney.