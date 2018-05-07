Two men stood before Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on Friday charged with possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with the intent to supply.

Eugene Seymour, 34, and Darren Burrows, 38, were allegedly found in possession of two and a half pounds of cocaine when they landed on Cat Island on May 2, via a flight from New Providence.

According to reports, after disembarking the flight at the New Bight Airport, they were searched and allegedly found in possession of the dangerous drugs.

Susequently, the men were arrested and charged. They pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Seymour, while standing before Magistrate Swain, attempted to argue his defense to which the magistrate informed him that she could not entertain one and that he would have to wait for trial.

The pair were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 9th.