American Airlines, the largest international carrier to operate service to The Islands of The Bahamas, has added five new flights and 453 total seats, increasing the number of nonstop and connecting flights from three, major U.S. cities.

Beginning in December 2018, the new flights will offer more nonstop options and enhanced connectivity to the islands-nation’s capital city of Nassau and some of its most beloved family islands – Grand Bahama Island, North Eleuthera and Abaco – for travelers escaping from the Chicago, Miami and Charlotte gateways during the cold winter months.

Nonstop flights from O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Chicago to Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS) in Nassau will begin December 22, 2018, operated by a B737-800 aircraft. The new service will add 160 seats each week from the major Midwest hub.

Seasonal flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Freeport, Grand Bahama (FPO) will launch on December 18, 2018, operated by the E175, a 76 seat aircraft. The two morning departures will transport Miami-area travelers to paradise in less than one hour, with the first flight departing Miami at 9:02 a.m. and arriving in Freeport at 9:50 a.m. and the second departing at 10:32 a.m. and arriving at 11:20 a.m. Both weekly flights add 152 seats to Freeport, bringing valuable support to the island.

The airline will also launch year-round service from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina to two destinations in The Bahamas. Saturday service into North Eleuthera Airport (ELH) will begin on December 22, 2018, adding 65 seats on the CRJ aircraft. A second Saturday-only service will introduce 76 new seats into Marsh Harbour Airport in Abaco (MHH), operated by the E175 aircraft. The weekly flights will bring a total of 141 new seats to The Bahamas.

Bahamas Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar is confident that the new flights will help fill the higher inventory of rooms added by new hotel developments throughout the Islands of The Bahamas.

The new air service contributes to a very encouraging trend in air arrivals to The Bahamas recently reported by the Nassau Airport Development company. Arrivals have reached the highest level in 11 years, exceeding even pre-recession numbers. More than 150,000 visitors landed at LPIA in December 2017, and preliminary results for March 2018 are even more impressive – up by 24 per cent over 2017 arrivals.

“The addition of several new flight options from American Airlines is welcomed news for the local tourism industry,” said D’Aguilar. “As our room inventory increases, we are eager for to meet that demand with more seats bringing travelers to our islands. The benefits will be felt especially during our winter months when tourists from cold areas are looking for a warm, sunny vacation,” said the Minister.