An 11-year-old female has complained of being unlawfully illtreated by two adults who were both charged with child cruelty. Sophia Sands, 47, and 37-year-old Rodger Hanson, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt set their bail at $2,500 each and set a trial date for October 17th, 2018.

Also in the Magistrates Court, thirty-three -year-old Ramont Knowles was charged with the murder of Stanley Barr on 23rdMay. He was remanded to Prison and is set to return to court on September 5th.

Nero Nicholls, a 20-year-old was charged with the murder of Santonias Jonas on June 6th.

According to reports, prior to the date of the murder, he received a psychiatric examination from Dr. Wayne Thompson who confirmed his mental state and says that this has a major impact on his actions. He was remanded to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and is set to return to court on September 6th at 12 noon.

Three men were also charged with the uttering and possession of forged documents and fraud under false pretenses. George Kemp Jr, Kriston Mackey and Darren Deveaux allegedly made false cheques and received funds in the amounts of $6,375 and $8,150 on the account of John Hondros.