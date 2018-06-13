Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Clayton Fernander, yesterday, told reporters that based on what investigations have so far revealed, police see no connection in the recent murder incidents.

“When we look at the double homicide that occurred on Saturday morning on Jerome Avenue, we are following some significant lead in this and the other matters as well,” Fernander said.

“Based on our lines of inquiries thus far into that matter, we suspect that it could be a gang related matter, which resulted in some retaliation, and we are following some significant lead with respect to that matter.

“With the taxi driver that had arrived home with his family, we believe that armed robbery was the motive based on our lines of inquiry thus far.

“The fourth matter that occurred last night in the Fox Hill area, we suspect that it’s something personal because we believe that the deceased person [knew] his attacker, because he was comfortable based on our lines of inquiry thus far and eyewitnesses, that there was some communication and shortly after he was shot as he walked away.

“With the security officer, again based on lines of inquiries, we believe that armed robbery may have been the motive.”

ACP Fernander urged the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

“As you move about your daily chores, as you move and drive home whether it’s at day or night time, pay attention to your surroundings, be aware and try to be alert as you move.

“If you see any suspicious vehicle that you are not comfortable with, drive to the nearest police station or drive to an area where there’s a number of persons that can assist and you can reach out to the police and we will assist you in getting home.

“Also at night time, make sure if someone is home that your surroundings are well lit at night, and if someone is home just appraise them that you are on the way and someone should meet you at the door or at the gate.”

Authorities are still looking for Anthony Jean of Wright’s Lane, Kirby Pierre of Bacardi Road – who according to police has been wanted for about a year, Alfred George of Knowles Drive, Perry Pickering of Dorsett Alley, who’s believed to be in Bimini, and Franklyn Dean Jr of Yellow Elder Gardens.

As for those wanted for armed robbery – Shellman Mckinney of Mount Tabor, Edward Colebrooke of 6thStreet The Grove and Cordell Smith of Forbes Street, Nassau Village.