A 20-year-old resident of Rupert Dean Lane was arraigned yesterday on a charge of murder before Magistrate Samuel McKinney in Court Number 1.

Donovan Brennen, was charged with the March 7thshooting of a 37-year-old father of three, Alexander Bullard, AKA “Nonks.” The incident happened on Ferguson and Augusta Streets.

Brennen was not required to enter a plea to the crime. Bail was denied and he was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until May 30that noon. Brennen was not represented by an attorney.