TWENTY-YEAR 0LD CHARGED WITH MURDER

Posted on 24 April 2019. by Jones Bahamas

A 20-year-old resident of Rupert Dean Lane was arraigned  yesterday on a charge of murder  before Magistrate Samuel McKinney in Court Number 1.

Donovan Brennen, was charged  with the March 7thshooting of a 37-year-old father of three, Alexander Bullard, AKA “Nonks.” The incident happened on Ferguson and Augusta Streets. 

Brennen was not required to enter a plea to the crime. Bail was denied and he was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until May 30that noon. Brennen was not represented by an attorney. 

