Search efforts continue for missing boater James Green, but there is no telling how long is will continue.

At last report, Green’s vessel had been recovered. Green, a resident of Sandy Point Abaco, was last seen on Tuesday on a 17-ft open hull boat.

Since then, there have been extensive search efforts by aUS Coast Guard helicopter and a Defence Force aircraft.

“We have gone as far north as the southern and eastern portions of Grand Bahama, to the west; we have also covered the eastern portion of the Berry’s, of course the entire west and southern portions of mainland Abaco, including Great Sturrup Cay, the areas near Castaway Cay which is believed to be where the events had occurred,” says Commander Shone Pinder.

“We have pretty much searched that entire area and we continue to conduct our search today until such time as we are directed otherwise,” Commander Pinder said.

According to the Defence Force Officer in Charge of Dive Operations, there’s also been help from family members and volunteers.

“With all these combinations of assets involved and not forgetting of course, the most recent system that passed through the holidays which did impact the area.

“So what we wanted to do was continue to have a search going on to ensure that there is full saturation and efforts were comprehensive, so that when the Commander of the Defense Force decides upon extension or any other changes to the operation, he will direct me, until then we continue our search,” he said.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is urged to call the Defence Force at 424-9414 or the Police at 328-8477.