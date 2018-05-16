Police are investigating a late night traffic accident that left one man dead and another injured in Grand Bahama Monday night.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm on the Warren J. Levarity Highway which involved a group of male pedestrians and a grey Plymouth Voyager.

Quite a number of accidents occur on the Warren J. Levarity Highway and officers have also advised drivers in the past to review the Driver’s Manuel to ensure that they are conscious of the rules of the road.

Police said that one of the pedestrians died on the scene and the other was rushed into the Rand Memorial Hospital listed in serious condition.

Authorities caution all motorists to always drive with care and attention to avoid a accidents.

In the past, Grand Bahama police have conducted road check exercises on the highway in an effort to keep the streets safe.