Former President of The Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) Idena Burrows died recently.

Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes expressed his condolences to Mrs. Burrows’ family yesterday.

Mrs. Burrows served as both president and vice president of the BCPOU.

“She played a critical role in the fight for women’s rights in the trade union movement in The Bahamas and in the wider Caribbean,” Mr. Foulkes said.

“She was a champion for the trade union movement for which the National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTU) honoured her during the 2015 Labour Day celebrations. Mrs. Burrows made a significant contribution to the BCPOU and to the trade union movement in The Bahamas. She served in many capacities in the movement. Her death is a loss to the trade union movement and to the NCTU.

“Mrs. Burrows served as a consultant for the government of The Bahamas and on a number of national boards as a trade unionist. She was instrumental in developing young trade union leaders, investing heavily in education and training. She was an avid church-goer, a member of Evangelistic Temple and a family woman. Her role in developing young people in the church and trade union community was exemplary.

“On behalf of the government of the Bahamas, and on my own behalf, and that of the Ministry of Labour, I extend sincere condolences to her husband Stanley, her children, grandchildren, other family members and to the wider trade union community.

“May she rest in peace.”