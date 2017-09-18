Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest, pursuant to the Tariff Act, has declared an Exigency Order for the tax exemption on goods imported for rebuilding purposes following the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma.

According to a statement issued by the National Emergency Management Agency, the exigency qualifies for the purposes of the urgent need for goods specified, which the minister of finance is satisfied are intended for the relief of residents in the affected islands and whose claims or application in respect of such goods are certified by NEMA’s director.

Those islands are: Acklins, Bimini, Crooked Island, Grand Bahama, Inagua, Long Cay, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and South Andros.

The goods are building materials, electrical fixtures and materials, plumbing fixtures and materials, household furniture, furnishing and appliances, bottled water and generators.

According to NEMA, the declaration covers a period of 180 days (except for bottled water) commencing September 11, 2017 and ending March 10, 2018, or for such period as the minister of finance may specify by notice.

The declaration also covers the waiver of departure tax for non-commercial flights bringing in relief goods and customs processing fees on imports to the islands mentioned for the same period.

“Customs duty and VAT exemption will be granted on donations to registered charitable organizations and on acquisitions by individuals whose loss by Hurricane Irma has been verified by NEMA. All other authorized donations will be deemed a gift to the government and will be received and distributed by NEMA,” the statement read.

“Any person who knowingly imports any goods, pursuant to this declaration, but for a purpose other than as specifically provided for under this declaration, commits an offence and is liable to penalty and forfeiture of goods in accordance with sections 268 and 292, respectively, of the Customs Management Act (No. 32 of 2011).”