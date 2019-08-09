Three passengers survived the crash landing of an aircraft off Cat Cay on Thursday.

They were found alive by a Good Samaritan fishing vessel in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to police, the small plane departed from Grand Cay with three passengers heading to Florida. It was around 8 a.m. when the plane crashed 20 miles off east of Bimini.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent a search team and alerted the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority of incident.

The passengers were found around 1 p.m. by the vessel and were transferred to Bahamian authorities in Cat Cay.

The Bahama Journal reached out to the Director General of the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority Captain Charles Beneby, who confirmed he and his team are still investigating with the assistance of the U.S Coast Guard.

