Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Arinthia Komolafe expressed disappointment after foreign investor and Compass Point owner Leigh Rodney threatened the government, while using the employment of Bahamian workers as a bargaining tool.

Compass Point Resort’s business license was recently renewed following the public back and forth between the parties involved.

However, Mrs. Komolafe said Bahamians deserve to know what, if any, favors were given and what promises were made to the investor in question by the Minnis-led administration to encourage him to issue a public reprimand to a sitting government.

This situation, she said, brings to mind the unanswered questions surrounding “the shady post office deal and Prime Minister Minnis’ calls with former Cabinet Minister Brent Symonette guaranteeing the Town Centre Mall contract”.

The party leader added that the situation also shines more light on the role special interest groups play in the country’s political system and the urgent need for campaign finance reform in The Bahamas.

While it is unclear whether the investor at the center of this controversy is or was a financier of the FNM, she said the DNA maintains that until the issue is addressed, “he who pays the piper will continue to dictate the tune”.

