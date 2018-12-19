The homicide count increases by another three following a double shooting Monday night in the capital and another brazen slaying in Grand Bahama early yesterday morning.

Details from the latter indicate that a man had been shot and killed after 10:00 a.m at a home on Inagua Avenue, off Coral Road in Freeport.

This homicide occured hot on the heels of a double homicide in the area of New Hope Drive, Joan’s Heights.

Police say they received a call after gunshots rang out after midnight.

Once on the scene, investigating officers met an unresponsive male inside a vehicle with trauma to his body.

A female was lying in front of a home with similar injuries. Paramedics confirmed that the man had died on the scene.

The female was rushed to hospital, where she succumbed a short time later.

According to reports, the couple had pulled up to a home when a gunman showed up and shot them before escaping.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that can assist in identifying the suspect or suspects.

That information can be called into the central detective unit at 502-9991/2, crime stoppers at 328-tips (8477).