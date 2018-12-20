Five drug suspects were taken into custody in Grand Bahama in separate incidents for possession of dangerous drugs and a large amount of currency.

Officers of the Drug Enforcement Unit were on mobile patrol in Grand Bahama on Tuesday, shortly before 8pm, when they spotted and stopped a silver Chrysler Town and Country van with two men.

Once they made a search of the van, officers discovered $15,000 in U.S. and Bahamian currency. According to police the suspects could not give a satisfactory reason for the money and were subsequently arrested.

In another incident, a man was arrested at a home on John Rutt Lane, Hudson Estates after officers executed a search warrant at the resident and discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana.

He was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.

Then in two other incidents, DEU officers, while on Adventurers Way, arrested two males in separate incidents, for possession of a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Investigations are ongoing in all matters.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident that left an adult male with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police press liaison Assistant Superintendent Shanta Knowles, shortly after 9pm Tuesday, a male presented himself to the Princess Margaret Hospital and reported that he had been shot.

The male stated that shortly after 8pm, he was at Tayoo Close and Marshall Road, when he got into an argument with another man, who shot him before getting into a dark coloured vehicle and speeding away.

The male is listed in stable condition at a PMH.

Investigation are ongoing.