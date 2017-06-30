At an official ceremony at the HMBS Coral Harbour [Royal Bahamas Defence Force Base] that saw hundreds of well-wishers, come to witness the historic moment, the Changing of Command, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis saluted outgoing retired Commodore Roderick Bowe as a “consummate naval officer.”

Signaling an official change of command within the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) a three cheers salute was given to retired Commodore Roderick Bowe yesterday at an official Change of Command Ceremony at the HMBS Coral Habour and a presentation of Instrument of Appointment given to the new Commodore Tellis Bethel.

In his remarks former Commodore Bowe reflected on his time as Commander Defence Force.

“It means so much for me to be here today, for the first time in a long time to stand with men and women who have stood with, sail with, flown with in the last 30 years.

“Of all the appointments that I have had and accepted during my lifetime, my appointment to the post of commander defence force in January 2010 was one of the most equally challenging and rewarding in my career,” Mr. Bowe said.

Mr. Bowe also noted the growth of the force that occurred during his tenure.

“While I reflect on the tenure served, the force has undergone much growth, support and even infrastructural changes, to this place I called a second home,” Mr. Bowe said.

Mr. Bowe further expressed his gratitude to God and to his fellow military officers and to the governments past and present and his family for their support during his time.

“Special thanks to the government past and present, mainly the Right Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Hubert Ingrahm and Perry Christie, the honorable ministers of National Security Tommy Turnquest and the late Dr. B.J Nottage, the National Security Council and the wonderful people of The Bahamas for their faith in me,” Mr. Bowe said.

In his remarks, delivering the keynote address Dr. Minnis, thanked the former Commodore for his services during his time on the force.

“Today’s ceremony provides an opportunity for The Bahamas government to express appreciation for the service that Commodore Roderick Bowe (retired) has provided his country.

“Commodore Bowe, thank you for your outstanding leadership, your devoted service and your overall contributions to the peace, prosperity and security of our nation during your 33 years as a member of the defence force, including the five years you served as commander of the defence force,” Dr. Minnis said.

As he continued with his remarks, Dr. Minnis delineated Mr. Bowe’s accomplishments while praising him for the same, noting the roll Mr. Bowe played in the decentralization efforts that are currently ongoing.

“During Commodore Bowe’s tenure as commander defence force, much was accomplished in the areas of maritime operations, human resource development and welfare, and infrastructural development,” Dr. Minnis stated.

“Under his watch, the defence force recommenced plans to decentralize its operations with the contractual signing and implementation of the Sandy Bottom Project.

“Commodore Bowe witnessed the delivery of several of nine new patrol craft, the dredging of Coral Harbour, and the beginning of a new era for the defence force.

“Despite limited patrol craft available prior to this major milestone, Commodore Bowe maximized patrol operations. This resulted in continued apprehensions of poachers and the confiscation of their vessels.

“Commodore Bowe oversaw the expansion of the medical center and the conversion of the defence force’s small canteen into a 7,000 square foot exchange, which provides household goods at discounted prices for defence force members. He organized family nights for parents, guardians and children.”

Dr. Minnis ended his remarks regarding Mr. Bowe by praising his character.

“Commodore Bowe was a consummate naval officer who wanted only the best for the men and women under his command,” Dr. Minnis said.

“He leaves behind a legacy of unquestionable integrity, dedicated service, and commitment to the force and to his country.

Retired Commodore Bowe was appointed as the sixth commander defence force on January of 2010 after moving up the ranks from as early as 1983.

Over the years, he obtained a wealth of administrative and operational experience. He has held diverse appointments including positions such as operations officer, base first lieutenant, chief staff officer and executive officer of the HMBS Bahamas.

Mr. Bowe’s military career ended on March 2, 2015 and since his retirement, he has been employed as the director of shared services security at Baha Mar.