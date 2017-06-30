Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said allegations claiming that $25 million is missing from the National Health Insurance (NHI) Secretariat are “false.”

Dr. Sands refuted the allegations in a statement yesterday where he said “there are no persons being investigated in this regard.”

The minister of health also confirmed that the government remains committed to the successful implementation of NHI and reiterated that the programme is undergoing a restructuring process.

“During this time, a number of individuals who had been temporarily assigned to the NHI Secretariat to fill key roles as technocrats to the project have been returned to the National Insurance Board. Included in this list was Dr. Kevin Bowe who served diligently under his secondment to the NHI Secretariat,” Dr. Sands said.

“I was advised that Dr. Bowe has elected to move on to the private sector. I salute the many dedicated and hard working officers who contributed tirelessly on the frontline and in the corporate office to ensure that the ground work for NHI was crafted at the highest level of technical expertise and professionalism.”

The health minister said attention is now on adding value to system already in place.

“We must make our health care system better, eliminate waste and improve outcomes,” he said.

“As the minister of health, I am personally committed to ensuring the successful and responsible rollout of NHI Bahamas and I ask for the support of my fellow Bahamians.

“Please be assured that the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas will continue to act in good faith and make decisions that are in the best interests of Bahamians as we move closer towards universal health coverage for our great country. Further, we will do so in an open and transparent manner.”