For their discipline, loyalty, respect and Christian values, three outstanding Bahamians were on Wednesday awarded – the last of those to receive this year’s Queen’s Honors.

The awards were presented by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

For her service to the field of education and community, veteran educator Elma Garraway was invested with the honor of MBE — Member of the British Empire.

She said, “this is really an honor to receive his kind of recognition from one’s country, especially when one did not make the contribution expecting a reward. ”

She added, “I think the reward does not only reflect an appreciation for my work, but for all the voluntary leaders, all the teachers, and all of the educators of the country who work so long and so sacrificially. I think this is a representation of a nation’s appreciation.”

Receiving the same award was Dr. Jonathan Rodgers for his services to medicine, specifically, ophthalmology.

He said, “I’m not really one for honours, but it’s nice to be honored and feel appreciated that you’ve done something that contributed to our society, particularly towards my field of ophthalmology.”

Kendal Culmer received a British Empire Medal for his service in business and politics.

Some 18 Bahamians were honoured in July of this year.