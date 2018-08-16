The government has decided to put an end to the contract worker system soon. This comes off the heels of a number of government contract workers not receiving pay for a month.

Education Minister Jeffery Lloyd told reporters outside of Cabinet that contract workers would either become “permanent and pensionable” or terminated once contracts come to an end.

Minister Lloyd assured, however, that the workers would be paid this week.

He said, “some have been paid last week. Please know that we are going through, yet again an audit of contract workers because we want to know who is there.”

He added, “we want to know who is working, where are they working; are you being properly registered in the system? Are you being properly paid? Are you being paid by the Ministry of Education? Are you being paid by the Ministry of Finance?”

Mr. Lloyd said the Cabinet of The Bahamas wants to clarify these factors once and for all, so that the “contract worker business can come to an end” sometime over the next fiscal year.

The Minister acknowledged the fact that this issue exists with regard to school repairs.

Following his school tour with Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, Mr. Lloyd said that the government is in communication with these individuals, and this will not affect schools being ready in time for September.