The number of people who have fallen behind in paying their electricity bill and have consequently had their power cut off is in the thousands.

This matter according to Minister of Works Desmond Bannister warrants serious concern.

An island by island look at the figures show that in Abaco, there were 58 customers with a total balance of $64, 822 owed to Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

In Acklins, 14 customers are off the grid after a balance of $36,353; in Bimini, the number of disconnected BPL consumers sit at 85, with a $136,040 balance.

In Cat Island, 66 customers, have a balance of $34,342.

Over in Central Andros, 166 customers translated into $153,458, and Crooked Island, six, on the books, $13,265.

“In Eleuthera 88, balance of $113,778.75, in Exuma 14 with a balance of $8,180.85, in Great Harbour Cay there were 11, $9,349.10.

“In Inagua there were 52, $311,200.15, in Mangrove Cay there were 19 with $11,840.85,” he said.

“In New Providence there were 4,639, not 6,000, with a balance of $4, 275,990.65”

The list goes on for a grand total of 5,412 BPL consumers, the dollar figure $5.3 million.

“The very real question that we as legislators, and we as policymakers have to decide, is what do you do about persons in that situation,” he said.

“Because the utility (BPL) as you see, can’t afford it and they keep on drafting up and more receivables,” he added.

“And then you know that the people are hurting and they need to be able to get back on the grid to have power nowadays.”

Minister Bannister strongly advised all those serious about their electricity bills to ensure energy audits are conducted.