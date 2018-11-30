“Youth at Risk: Lessons Learned Towards a Trauma Informed Community – the theme of yesterday morning’s symposium, hosted by The Crisis Centre in partnership with The National Child Protection Council.

Bringing opening remarks was Social Services Minister, Frankie Campbell, who reminded participants that trauma is no stranger to many, which is why help is so important.

“Each of us, has at some time or another, experienced unfortunate situations and trauma is a normal reaction,” he said.

“However, when the effects are so severe that they interfere with a person’s ability to live a normal life, professional help is needed to restore the state of emotional well-being,” he added.

The Minister asserted that a trauma informed community must begin with stakeholders who should be aware of and able to identify factors that trigger trauma in at-risk youth, as many fall into this category.

“Rape, domestic violence, bullying, emotional abuse, physical abuse, community violence, the death of a loved one or just witnessing an act of violence.

“With that short, but not exhaustive list, it’s safe to say that the entire generation of young people could be at risk because the entire generation have been exposed to one or more of these things.”

Minister Campbell reminded the attendees that they should take responsibility in helping at risk youth because they are all their children.

The one-day symposium took place at the National Training Agency (NTA), Gladstone Road.