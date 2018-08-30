The 2019 Elevation awards season is fast approaching. The awards show created by the Elevation Media Group, recognizes the accomplishments of Bahamians in the arts.

CEO of the Elevation Awards, Vincent “VMAC” McDonald, said next year will be bigger and better and their goal is simple, to highlight amazing Bahamian artists.

“Our goal, as always is to provide a platform for those local Bahamian entertainers that are doing amazing things,” he said.

“Of course, there’s a two-part goal and it’s growing our reach and develop this brand and this initiative.

“The first one is to provide a platform for those new artists and entertainers that are doing amazing things in the country and definitely representing the country around the world.

“Then also to focus on celebrating and honouring the accomplishments of those artists that put in the work day in and day out to continue to keep what we call Bahamian alive.

“We are excited about this year, we have an amazing show that’s going to be lined up on April 6, 2019, it’s going to be an amazing time,” said McDonald.

The awards have introduced four new categories including hip hop song of the year and the trail blazer award.

The awards season kicks off with an artist and entertainment forum Thursday September 6, 2018.

Submissions for the awards have already begun and runs through to Friday October 26, 2018 at midnight.

Persons can submit nominations for the awards on their website, www.theelevationawards.com