Teenage Girl On Cocaine Charges

Posted on 14 November 2017. by Jones Bahamas

A teenager appeared in court over a serious drug matter yesterday.

Nineteen  year-old Brittany Neymour appeared before magistrate Samuel McKinney  facing one count of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply

The particulars are that on November 11th   while at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, authorities conducted a search of Ms.

Neymour and found 90 ounces of cocaine “on her person” she was subsequently taken into custody,

Neymour pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She was not granted bail and was remanded to Bahamas department of  Corrections until her trail begins on the 1st of December

She was represented by Krysta Mason Smith.

