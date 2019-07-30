A 15-year-old boy identified by a relative as Ethan Miller allegedly drowned on Long Wharf Beach on Monday.

According to police, shortly after 3 p.m., a group of juvenile males were swimming in waters at Long Wharf Beach, West Bay Street, when one of them became distressed and submerged in the water.

He was retrieved from the water in an unconscious state and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations continue.

Man Drowns on Lovers Beach

Police are also investigating an alleged drowning at Lovers Beach in Hepburn Town, Grand Bahama which left a 20-year-old man dead.

According to police, on Monday shortly after 4 p.m., they were called to Lovers Beach in Hepburn Town, where it was reported that two men were riding a jet-ski, when they lost control.

One of the men swam to shore, but the other never made it.

Officers from the Police Marine Section along with local residents assisted in retrieving the body from water.

Police are investigating and are appealing to the general public during this summer season and while enjoying the beaches, to properly supervise young children and young adults who are unable to swim or are not strong swimmers and to always wear a life vest.

Investigations continue.

