Senator Fred Mitchell claimed on Monday that the Fox Hill Committee was sent a $46,000 outstanding bill by Bahamas Power and Light.

Mitchell raised the issue in the Senate, where he explained that BPL negotiated with the committee to pay only $26,000 but this still left him irate about the situation.

“It has always been the position of all governments and this was so under the last FMN administration and the present administration. Those lights were provided as public service to the community,” Mr. Mitchell said.

“I can’t imagine when the Junkanoo rush took place here that the BPL sent a bill to the government? That just seems outrageous on the face of it.”

The Bahama Journal reached out to a BPL public relations director for comment, but was told that the corporation will not respond to the matter until further proof is provided.

