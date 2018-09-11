A teen was yesterday charged before Magistrate Cochina Marshall, for one count of murder.

It is alleged that the 17-year-old, Rock Crusher resident is behind the February 3rd murder of Okell Solomon.

Solomon was shot late that night on Brougham Street, off East Street after two men approached him demanding his vehicle.

When he refused, he was shot.

Solomon died in hospital a short time later.

His alleged killer was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until December 11th for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.Â