New Providence firefighters faced a busy weekend tackling blazes Friday, Sunday and yesterday morning at Bahamas Power and Light’s Clifton Pier Power Plant.

While this fire proved to be just as large as the others, it again warranted the attention of the fire department’s management team.

Fire Chief Walter Evans said late Friday night his team met heavy smoke emanating from the plant’s basement level housing its major generator.

He explained that four units and four hours later, the blaze was brought under control and extinguished.

After a break on Saturday, Sunday night saw a similar incident with fire coming from the same area.

On Monday just before 9:00am another fire erupted.

Superintendent Evans declined to speak to reports of sabotage, and said only that the matters are all under intense investigation and that in every instance, the focus was on ensuring that the fires did not spread further.

Following Friday’s fire, BPL officials explained that customers in that part of town would experience load shedding over the next few days.