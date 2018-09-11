New Providence firefighters faced a busy weekend tackling blazes Friday, Sunday and yesterday morning at Bahamas Power and Lightâ€™s Clifton Pier Power Plant.Â

While this fire proved to be just as large as the others, it again warranted the attention of the fire departmentâ€™s management team.

FireÂ ChiefÂ Walter Evans saidÂ late Friday night his team met heavy smoke emanating from the plantâ€™s basement level housing its major generator.Â

He explained that four units and four hours later, the blaze was brought under control and extinguished.Â

After a break on Saturday, Sunday night saw a similar incident with fire coming from the same area.

OnÂ Monday just before 9:00am another fire erupted.Â

Superintendent Evans declined to speak to reports of sabotage, andÂ said only that the matters are all under intense investigation and that in every instance, the focus was on ensuring that the fires did not spread further.Â

Following Fridayâ€™s fire, BPL officials explained that customers in that part of town would experience load shedding over the next few days.