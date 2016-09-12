A teacher was found dead in her apartment on Friday and homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Red Sea Rd just off Sumner Street shortly after 8, after neighbors had made the discovery.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean spoke to reporters after police officials had completed their preliminary investigations.

“What we can tell you is that police received a call shortly after 8 o’clock that a woman was found dead in an apartment on Red Sea Rd of Sumner Street. Preliminary information indicates that the woman was discovered by residents, she had a wound to the body,” he said.

“She was pronounced dead on the scene. We are following some good leads and we believe this matter is one we should be able to resolve once we continue on the trajectory that we are on,” Mr. Dean said.

At that point, police had not revealed the victim’s identity, but we came to understand she’s Marisha Bowen, a Guyanese teacher at CW Saunders for the past three years.

Having visited the Jean Street School on Friday, the woman’s distraught colleagues as well as the student body were struggling to cope with the very tragic loss.

The school’s principal Reverend Dr. Shelton Higgs spoke to reporters about Ms. Bowen’s character.

“She was here from 2014, she was a very high spirited and good worker and one who was very supportive of the administration and she did a very good job in terms of her performance in the classroom.

“When she didn’t show up for work, we got a feeling that something happened to her. It’s still sketchy but the police are investigating,” Dr. Higgs said.

Friday’s slaying comes after the police force was lauded for a 47 per cent decrease in crime so far this year, which ACP Dean attributed to the continued partnership between the public and the police.

“We have a good policing plan that we are executing every day, a force that is well led by the Commissioner of Police.

“I can tell you because of public support and the police and the public working together, this relationship is the cause for the decrease in crime,” Mr. Dean said.

Bahamians on social media expressed their outrage over the crime, with hundreds making their way to her Facebook page to express their condolences.

Anyone with information that can help police solve this latest crime is urged to come forward.