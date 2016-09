One of the young men believed to be responsible for the attempted murder of Prime Minister Perry Christie’s aide was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Jorell Augustine, 18, was arraigned before Magistrate Constance Delancey yesterday for the charge of attempted murder against Sergeant Brent Dixon.

Dixon was shot several times last week Monday night after he had pulled into the driveway of a home on Olde Corner and was approached by two men with hand guns who demanded cash.

A struggle then followed between the three men causing Sgt. Dixon to be shot three times.

One of the suspects was also shot in the scuffle and the other fled on foot.

Augustine was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until November 8th, 2016.

Back in 2014, Mr. Christie’s press secretary, Latore Mackey was shot dead around August.