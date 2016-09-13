One of the young men believed to be responsible for the attempted murder of Prime Minister Perry Christieâ€™s aide was arraigned in the Magistrateâ€™s Court yesterday.

Â Jorell Augustine, 18, was arraigned before Magistrate Constance Delancey yesterday for the charge of attempted murder against Sergeant Brent Dixon.

Â Dixon was shot several times last week Monday night after he had pulled into the driveway of a home on Olde Corner and was approached by two men with hand guns who demanded cash.

Â A struggle then followed between the three men causing Sgt. Dixon to be shot three times.

Â One of the suspects was also shot in the scuffle and the other fled on foot.

Â Augustine was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until November 8th, 2016.

Â Back in 2014, Mr. Christieâ€™s press secretary, Latore Mackey was shot dead around August.