The R.M. Bailey Senior High School student who was shot by police earlier this week has been identified as 15-year-old Gino Evante Finley of Springfield Road.

On Tuesday, Finley was shot by police following a failed robbery attempt at QVS Pharmacy in the Seagrapes Shopping Centre on Prince Charles Drive.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Clayton Fernander, four young men entered QVS Pharmacy, two of whom were armed with handguns, held the employees and customers at bay, robbed the establishment of an undetermined amount of cash and some items from the store.

Police also identified the man shot and killed by police during a high speed chase last Saturday as 21-year-old Akeem Thompson of East Street.

According to police, on May 20, 2017 shortly after 3 p.m., police were conducting a traffic stop on Shrimp Road, off Carmichael Road, when they saw a Honda Stream vehicle occupied by two men pass by with a high powered weapon inside.

The officers signaled to the driver to stop, but he refused and sped off. A chase ensued that ended when the vehicle crashed into a fence in Pride Estates, where the two men armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and a handgun exited the vehicle and opened fire at the police.

The police returned fire fatally shooting one of the suspects who dropped the AK-47 assault rifle.