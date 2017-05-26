Two men and a woman were injured following a stabbing incident at Yellow Elder Primary School yesterday.

According to police, around 3 p.m. a stabbing incident took place at Yellow Elder Primary School where a man and woman were attacked by another man and woman.

Police said two men and one woman received injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

It is believed that the male victim received stab wounds to his head and upper body.

However, police said the extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are currently investigating the incident.