After much anticipation and build up the SLS was officially made open to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Baha Mar Cable Beach property on Friday.

In a lavish ceremony filled with hundreds of guests, dignitaries, and Baha Mar executives, those in attendance were treated to quite the spectacle as they were given a tour of Baha Mar’s newest resort and all of its amenities.

Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said the opening of the SLS “signified the official completion of phase two” of the Baha Mar resort complex “and the SLS opening is the result of the hard work of thousands of persons both locally and abroad.

The multi million-dollar resort had suffered some setbacks, notably a three-year opening delay after its original developer was forced to file for bankruptcy protection, but Sam Nazarian founder and CEO of SBE thanked the Bahamian people for its unwavering support.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis who gave the welcoming address at the ceremony urged officials at Baha Mar to ensure that additional ways are found to further weave Bahamian art and culture and the Bahamian experience into the resort experience.

“Even as SLS brings its signature vision and principles to The Bahamas, I trust that the company may also appreciate what The Bahamas may impart to, and add to their brand,” Prime Minister Minnis said.

“I note, for example, the rich collection of Bahamian art at Baha Mar. This artistry represents some of the spirit of the Bahamian and Caribbean Imagination, helping visitors to experience some of our cultural heritage.

“I imagine this collection will continue to grow, including at SLS, helping to feature the extraordinary talent and diversity of Bahamian artists at home and abroad,” Prime Minister Minnis added.

Managing the art collection throughout the resort is noted Bahamian artist, Creative Art Director John Cox.

The Prime Minister urged officials at the Resort to provide opportunities for their guests to get a taste of the Bahamian experience outside of their doors, even as they move to create a Bahamian experience within.

SLS is a signature, world-class destination that will welcome luxury travelers to The Bahamas and adds to the collection of global brands at Baha Mar including Grand Hyatt and Rosewood, in addition to 30 luxury retail outlets.

SLS’s opening comes with three “brand-new culinary and cocktail outlets”, including CLEO, Monkey Bar and Bungalow Pool Bar & Grill this coupled with the world renowned Katsuya restaurant which opened in August.