Ronnie Butler’s passing undoubtedly affects thousands of people not only in The Bahamas, but throughout the world. This was evidenced by the countless number of emotional tributes pouring in for this Bahamian Icon.

While has family has not made and official statement on his passing at this time, his son Ronnie Butler Jr in a brief post on his Facebook page said there are no words except perhaps, “I love you dad. On angels wings”.

This Journal reached out to several persons who were close with Butler to get their thoughts on his passing and his legacy.

His close friend and FML group of companies’ Chief Executive Officer, Craig Flowers who thought so highly of Butler and his accomplishments, erecting a statue in his honor back in 2014, said the world has lost a star.

“ There is an array of personal encounters coming from across this country. I’m privileged because I had the opportunity to speak with him.

“I erected a statue in his honor because I felt it was fitting of our relationship and he was forever grateful of me doing that.

“I would have last seen him and spoke with him on Friday. We had the opportunity to say thanks to each other and say goodbye.

“I knew I wasn’t going back there to speak with him again,” Mr. Flowers said.

Saddened by the loss, close friend and broadcasting legend Sir Charles Carter said simply that the Bahamas has lost a national treasure.

“He was a very good friend of mine and my family. He’s also one of the most original artists this country has ever had.

“I only can hope that his legacy lives forever. He was a national treasure.

“On behalf of the entire country, I send his family my condolence,” Mr. Carter said.

Businessman, Al Collie, a close friend of Butler described him as a brother and despite his passing, he is comforted by the fact that Ronnie received his flowers while he was alive.

“Ronnie was like a brother to me. I met Ronnie in the 1960s and from the 60s to now, we were very close friends.

“He was a true, honourable and decent human being.

“One thing I’m very proud of is the fact he had the opportunity before he died to get all of the accolades and recognition from Bahamians; Bahamians loved Ronnie,” Mr. Collie said.

Condolences also poured in from a number of persons from the political arena.

Opposition Leader Phillip Brave Davis said Ronnie now belongs to the ages. He can now sing his sweet music in heaven as he travels Burma Road on the way to the Pearly Gates.

He added Ronnie Butler helped us to build our sense of national identity. Almost fifty years ago, just as we ushered in majority rule, he reminded us from whence we came.

Adding he told us that he remembered when we used to go to high mass on Sunday with high top tennis, with no socks on. That was Ronnie Butler.

Mark Humes, Member of Parliament Fort Charlotte said The Bahamas and the community of Fort Charlotte has lost a giant.

Adding Mr. Butler, a longtime resident of Fort Charlotte, was a true icon an ambassador of Bahamian culture and has provided dedicated service to his country’s cultural development.

Former Attorney General Alfred Sears also paid tribute to his “friend and brother” saying, Butler was “a national cultural hero and patriot, who helped to shape the Bahamian identity, through his creative lyrics, wit, powerful voice and principled views.

Senator Renard Henfield said “Sir Ronnie” is deserving of a grand home-going ceremony, national recognition and the highest honours.

FNM Chairman Carl Culmer said the country mourns the passing of a legendary musical genius, an entertainer who was an extraordinary human being, mentor and friend to many young musicians locally and throughout the Caribbean.

DNA Deputy Leader Arinthia Komolafe said Butler epitomized the indomitable Bahamian spirit and exemplified all that defines the people of this great nation.

She added The Godfather of Bahamian Music was loved and admired both at home and abroad.