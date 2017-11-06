In a scene reminiscent of that of a horror movie, police on the Island of Bimini are investigating the discovery of human remains that was found on the island.

Reports are that shortly after 12:00pm on Friday, Officers were called to a beach near the East Wells area on North Bimini, where a human skeletal skull was discovered.

The remains were collected and police are continuing investigation into this matter.

“SHOOTING INCIDENT – GRAND BAHAMA”

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a shooting incident that has left three male residents of Grand Bahama injured.

Reports are that on Saturday shortly after 3:00am, Officers while on mobile patrol in the Coral Road area were alerted that three males in a black Nissan Note were suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. EMS were dispatched and transported the males to the Rand Memorial Hospital.

Two of the males were detained and are listed in stable condition.

The other male was released from hospital; Police are actively investigating this matter.