Six Bahamians have beenÂ arraigned in the MagistratesÂ CourtÂ all in connection with separate traffic fatalities.Â

In the first instance 26-year-old Taylor Pratt was charged with one count of killing in the course of dangerous driving,Â oneÂ count of failing to remain stationary after an accident and one count of driving whilst not covered under a third party insurance.

Â According to reports,Â on Friday September 21st while at New Providence, Pratt drove a vehicle east along Tonique Williams Darling Highway in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Marvin Pinder.

Pratt pleaded guilty to the first two counts. With regards to count one,Â Pratt was fined $10,000 or two years in prison.Â

OnÂ count two,Â Pratt was fined $500 or 6 months in Prison. Â He will return to court on November 12th to determine if she will be charged for count three.Â

Forty- one year-old Eddy Paul who was in the car with Pratt at the time of the fatality was charged with deceit of a public officer. He pleaded guilty and was fined $3,000 orÂ threeÂ years in prison.

Forty- seven -year-old Terrance Ferguson was charged with one count of killing in course with dangerous driving and one count of failure to remain stationary after an accident, he pleaded not guilty.

It isÂ alleged that Ferguson on August 7th driving west along Graham Drive in a manner dangerous to the public caused the death of Candino Rudent.

His bail was set at $8,000 and he was remanded until November 12th.Â

Thirty-seven -year-old Kareem Bowe was charged with one count of killing in the course of dangerous driving and one count of driving whilst not covered against third party insurance.

Bowe is being charged with the traffic fatality that caused the death of Jean Lubin on Foster Street, Chippingham.

Bowe pleaded guilty to all counts. He was given a fine of $10,000 or 6 months in Prison regarding countÂ oneÂ and a $100 fine and 5 days in jail regarding count two.Â

Twenty-six- year-old Christin Reckley was charged with two counts of killing in the course of dangerous driving and one count of driving whilst not covered against third party insurance.Â

She is charged in respect to the double traffic fatality on Marathon Road which occurred on September 16th.

She pleaded guilty to all counts and was remanded until October 10th.Â