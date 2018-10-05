Eighteen of the Caribbean’s tourism youth leaders yesterday, competed for the chance to become the official Junior Minister of Tourism or Junior Commissioner of Tourism, for the entire Caribbean.

According to Committee Chair for Youth Congress, Samantha Cartwright, the representatives presented on topics important and relevant to the tourism sector.

“We have here today representing The Bahamas, hailing from Forest Heights Academy in Abaco, our Junior Minister of Tourism, Khalea Richard,” she said.

“And you would find that she is representing not just Abaco, but each student, each youth, across the length and breadth of this great Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” she added.

“And so we’re excited today, to be able to play host to 18 plus delegates or 18 students representing their countries, and their parents and chaperones.”

While the students are already winners in their respective countries, Mrs. Cartwright said winning the competition means representing the entire Caribbean.

“Not only would that student represent their country on important matters or youth related matters of tourism, but representing the entire Caribbean.

“And so this is a very important competition today and we know that it’s a very important part of our conference, and persons look forward to participating and attending each year to hear exactly what our students have to offer and what they have to say and what they’re thinking relative to the tourism and hospitality sector.

“We understand that these are our future leaders of tourism and so having all of them here it assures us that the future of tourism is bright in the Caribbean,” she said.

Cartwright encouraged to those who may be interested in becoming The Bahamas’ next junior tourism minister, to go for it.

“To those students across the islands of The Bahamas, remember that all of us have our part to play, if we continue to work hand in hand, we will do what needs to happen and ensure that it continues to remain better in The Bahamas.

“But we have to do our part and so yes, we have 18 students represented today in the youth congress, who knows next year it could be one of you,” she said.