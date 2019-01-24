Minister of Housing, Ramould Ferreira yesterday announced a shift in the government’s housing policy. For the first time, homeowners will be able to construct a spilt level single family home in a government subdivision.

The affordable housing initiative also now calls for homeowners to be energy efficient.

“As a result, each homeowner is expected to install a solar water heater or a minimum of a 2kw photovoltaic solar system that is required to be registered with renewable energy generation programme at Bahamas Power and Light,” he said.

Minister Ferreira took the lead in the House of Assembly on a debate on a land resolution that seeks the House approval for the conveyance of 1.267 acres in the Fox Hill Community for a nominal sum of $10.

The property is to be developed for the sale of service lots to first time homeowners.

The 10- lot subdivision, which lies on the southern side of Romer Street and the western side of Armbrister Street will bear the name of former Fox Hill Member of Parliament and a founding member of the modern day Fox Hill Festival, Lionel Davis . It will comprise 10 service lots, which, according to the minister, are ready for sale.

“After purchasing one of these lots, the Access to Affordable Homes Act 2018, gives the Bahamian land owner the right to apply to the Ministry of Finance for exemptions from customs duties and excise tax on all materials necessary to construct a single-family dwelling home,” he said.

“Mr. Speaker, I wish to put the general public on notice that we expect these lots to move quickly.

“As a matter of fact we have a list of persons already waiting to purchase them,” he added.

Service lot owners can either use their own contractor and architect or use pre-existing housing plans the government offers.

Service lots have been sold in Sunset Close for under $20,000 to police, defence and customs officers, nurses and teachers.

Minister Ferreira noted in a press release that the lots in the Lionel Davis Subdivision will be sold for a similar price.

Following the Carmichael Village Subdivision, the government intends to provide service lots in the family islands.

“In Abaco, surveying works are being carried out for the extension of The Central Pines Subdivision, where an additional 60 residential service lots are being prepared for sale later this year,” he said.

“An occupational survey is being carried out in Crossing Rocks which is expected to be completed at the end of this month,” said the Minister.

The Opposition’s position is that for the most part – the service lots will not help the country’s larger housing crisis, whereby Bahamians are unable to finance the construction of homes.

“That is why the government was in the housing and construction business for the most part under the PLP, because it knows that it is more cheaper, more efficient and therefore the prices that would allow this structure for single mothers in particular to be able to afford a home,” Mangrove Cay, South and Central Andros MP, Picewell Forbes said.

Forbes further noted the high density of Fox Hill’s population coupled with its narrow roads.

“The question is to whether or not the traffic problems and additional population density in the area will be conducive to peace and good order in that community, which already has challenges in keeping the peace in everyday life,” Forbes said.

The PLP MP further expressed hope that Fox Hillians be given first preference to the land.