PoliceÂ in New Providence are seeking the publicâ€™s assistance in identifying and locating the persons responsible for a shooting incident yesterdayÂ which left an adult female with injuries.Â

According to reports, shortly before 11:00am, a woman was sitting in a vehicle on Grayâ€™s Terrace off Bernard Road, when the occupants of a silver Honda Accord licenseÂ number AR6981Â wereÂ allegedly seen firing shots at the occupants of another vehicle, resulting in the woman being shot. She was transported to hospital and is listed in stable condition.Â

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information concerning this incident, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2.Â

Investigations are ongoing.Â