Police arrested two men, including a prolific armed robber on Friday.

Reports are that shortly after 10:00 a.m., police received a report of two suspicious men driving in a Honda Odyssey vehicle on Carmichael Road, who were planning to rob several businesses in that area.

Moments later, mobile division officers spotted the two suspects driving in the Honda vehicle in the Golden Gates Shopping Center.

The suspects on seeing the officers threw a handgun out of the vehicle and sped off.

After a short chase, the officers brought the vehicle to a stop and arrested the two suspects.

A .40 pistol with 10 live rounds of ammunition was recovered.

Police also discovered that the Honda vehicle was recently stolen.

Police can confirm that one of the suspects is a prolific armed robber, who is on bail for multiple armed robberies.

Police also got three illegal firearms of the streets.

In the first incident, shortly before 3:00 p.m. Saturday, selective enforcement unit officers acting on information went to a park located in Jubilee Gardens, where they uncovered a glock pistol with six rounds of ammunition and a quantity of marijuana hidden in a plastic bag.

In the second incident, shortly before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, selective enforcement unit officers acting on information conducted a search of a derelict vehicle parked in a vacant lot on Maple Street, Pinewood Gardens, where they uncovered two pistols along with seven rounds of ammunition. No one was arrested in these incidents.

Investigations are ongoing.