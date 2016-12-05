In a reoccurring trend over the past week, the majority of the island was in darkness yesterday due to an island wide black out stemming from technical challenges from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

The Journal reached out to Bahamas Power and Light officials but was unsuccessful in the attempts.

The company however did provide an update to customers via its Facebook page

“Dear Customers: BPL continues to experience challenges this evening. Generation challenges coupled with some transmission issues are to blame for this island wide outage.

“Presently, crews are still working to bring engines online and then eventually restore power to customers.

“We will continue to provide you with updates on our progress.

Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) Corporate Communications Manager Arnette Ingraham attributed the power outage earlier in the week to a “damaged underground cable”.