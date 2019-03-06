The Opposition Progressive Liberal Party is claiming that a senior Police Officer has been victimized by the government. Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Clarence Reckley has been instructed to take vacation following which, early retirement.

According to Opposition Leader, Philip Davis, the instructions were sent from The Office of The Prime Minister.

He said, “I just received a call, just before the start of this press conference, that The Office of The Prime Minister directed the Commissioner of Police to sever the employment of Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Clarence Reckley. He is to take immediate vacation and that at the end of that vacation, he should be retired.”

ACP Reckley’s reported early retirement comes just weeks after his wife, Former Deputy Director of Urban Renewal in Grand Bahama, Michelle Reckley, was locked up, arraigned and spent a night behind bars along with three others on a litany of fraud related charged.

Mr. Davis said, “What manner of persons are running this country? He terminates the services of a Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police who has served the police force well.

“As far as I am aware, there are no questions about the merit services that he provided in his role as a police officer serving this country. He is fired, but Marvin Dames still remains,” the Opposition Leader said.

The four accused persons were eventually released on bail. The Bahama Journal reached out to National Security Minister Dames for comment on the issue, however those calls were not returned at press time .

The Opposition Leader’s comments came at the Progressive Liberal Party’s monthly press meeting at the party’s headquarters.

Mr. Reckley was enlisted into the Royal Bahamas Police Force on 22nd August 1980, graduating from the Police College as best Recruit “C” Squad thus obtaining the coveted button of Honor. Upon graduating he worked at several divisions in Nassau including Southern Division, Internal Security, Criminal Investigations Department and the Mobile Patrol Division. In late July 1982, he was transferred to the Grand Bahama Division where he worked at every major Division except the Lucayan Division. He was elevated through the many years in Grand Bahamas from a constable to now Assistant Commissioner of Police.

He obtained his early education at the Bluff Eleuthera all age school and High School education at C.C. Sweeting Senior High School in Nassau. Further he obtained his Associates of Arts Degree in Business Management from the College of the Bahamas and several certificates in Police Management from Dal Housie University Canada.

Mr. Reckley benefitted from several overseas courses such as: Public Corruption Investigation in Trinidad, Senior Investigations Course at the West Yorkshire Police training facility in Wake Field United Kingdom, Crime Analysis Course at the West Yorkshire police training facility in Wake Field United Kingdom and numerous courses locally at the Police Training College.